Rivers and Rhythms Redefine Republic Day

In an innovative initiative, enclosures set up along the Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day Parade have been named after significant Indian rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Krishna. This marks a departure from the traditional use of 'VVIP' labels for such spaces.

According to senior officials from the defence ministry, layout maps and banners have been strategically placed along streets near the parade grounds to assist guests in locating their designated enclosures, which now celebrate India's rich river heritage.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 also sees a unique twist, with enclosures being named after traditional Indian musical instruments like the bansuri and sitar, further enhancing the cultural depth of the event. The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' emerges as a central theme of this year's celebrations, complemented by historical art and patriotic music.

