Honoring 'Vande Mataram': 150 Years of Inspiration

India's 77th Republic Day Parade paid tribute to the historic national song 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which marks its 150th anniversary. This year's parade, featuring renowned guests like Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, highlighted the nation's rich cultural, historical, and military assets.

Central to the celebrations were the 30 tableaux representing states, Union Territories, and various ministries, each creatively embodying the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. These artistic presentations underscored India's rapid progress and the diverse cultural landscape across the Kartavya Path.

'Vande Mataram' originates from Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath' and was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. It has since become a potent symbol of India's unity, sacrifice, and cultural identity, resonating deeply with the patriotic fervor that defines the nation's spirit.

