Honoring 'Vande Mataram': 150 Years of Inspiration

'Vande Mataram', written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, celebrates its 150th anniversary as the central theme of India's 77th Republic Day Parade. The parade showcases India's heritage and military prowess, featuring a range of performances and tableaux themed on this iconic national song, celebrated for its historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's 77th Republic Day Parade paid tribute to the historic national song 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which marks its 150th anniversary. This year's parade, featuring renowned guests like Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, highlighted the nation's rich cultural, historical, and military assets.

Central to the celebrations were the 30 tableaux representing states, Union Territories, and various ministries, each creatively embodying the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. These artistic presentations underscored India's rapid progress and the diverse cultural landscape across the Kartavya Path.

'Vande Mataram' originates from Chatterjee's novel 'Anandamath' and was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. It has since become a potent symbol of India's unity, sacrifice, and cultural identity, resonating deeply with the patriotic fervor that defines the nation's spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

