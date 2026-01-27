Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Six in 2018 Rampur Murder Case

A court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Zainab alias Payal. The accused, including Jahangir and his family, were found guilty of using an axe to kill Zainab and attempting to conceal her body. The court imposed fines on each convict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:17 IST
In a significant legal judgment, a court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment over the 2018 murder of Zainab alias Payal. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ajai Kumar Dixit, found Jahangir, his father Tahir Khan, and their associates guilty of the brutal crime.

The court not only sentenced them to life behind bars but also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each convict. The murder case had been filed by Zainab's brother at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur, following a gruesome discovery of Zainab's death and concealment near the Kosi river.

The crime unfolded when Jahangir, despite being secretly engaged to another woman, axed Zainab to death upon her breaking his engagement. The judgment is a significant step towards justice for the victim and her family.

