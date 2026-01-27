Federal Showdown: Judge vs. ICE on Immigration Hearings

In a dramatic twist, the chief federal judge of Minnesota has called on the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to explain the agency's ongoing failure to hold timely bond hearings for detained immigrants. This development comes amid a backdrop of intensified immigration enforcement in the state.

Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz has demanded that Todd Lyons appear in court this Friday to elucidate the agency's actions. Schiltz criticized the administration's approach, highlighting the absence of a mechanism to handle the expected rise in legal proceedings due to the immigration crackdown, which led to tragic outcomes.

Judicial scrutiny has increased following requests from state and local leaders to halt the enforcement surge. Judge Schiltz's decision underscores the gravity of non-compliance by ICE, as he emphasized the need for accountability and compliance with court mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)