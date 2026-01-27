Left Menu

Federal Showdown: Judge vs. ICE on Immigration Hearings

A federal judge in Minnesota demanded the acting head of ICE, Todd Lyons, to personally explain why hearings for detained immigrants are not being held, as legally mandated. The move follows a heightened crackdown on immigrants in Minnesota, which has led to increased legal tensions and scrutiny.

In a dramatic twist, the chief federal judge of Minnesota has called on the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to explain the agency's ongoing failure to hold timely bond hearings for detained immigrants. This development comes amid a backdrop of intensified immigration enforcement in the state.

Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz has demanded that Todd Lyons appear in court this Friday to elucidate the agency's actions. Schiltz criticized the administration's approach, highlighting the absence of a mechanism to handle the expected rise in legal proceedings due to the immigration crackdown, which led to tragic outcomes.

Judicial scrutiny has increased following requests from state and local leaders to halt the enforcement surge. Judge Schiltz's decision underscores the gravity of non-compliance by ICE, as he emphasized the need for accountability and compliance with court mandates.

