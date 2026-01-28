Reopening Path: US Embassy's Return to Venezuela

The Trump administration has signaled the possibility of reopening the US Embassy in Venezuela by deploying temporary staff for selective diplomatic functions. This move marks the first stage in reestablishing a physical diplomatic presence in the country.

A notice from the State Department to Congress, dated Monday, indicated that the dispatched personnel would operate from a temporary facility. The embassy itself, closed since its March 2019 shutdown, is poised to undergo renovations to meet current standards.

This development follows a period of suspended operations, highlighting a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)