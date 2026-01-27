ATM Cash Heist: Unraveling a Rs 1.37 Crore Misappropriation Scandal

In a startling revelation, police announced the registration of two cases involving cash misappropriation exceeding Rs 1.37 crore by individuals tasked with replenishing ATM machines. The alarming scheme was unearthed following complaints lodged by employees of a private firm at the Koramangala police station.

According to the complaints, the said company had delegated the task of collecting cash from a bank's currency chest to certain individuals, with the responsibility of loading the same into designated ATMs. Instead, over approximately 18 months, the accused allegedly siphoned off a portion of the funds for personal use, as outlined by a senior police officer.

The duplicitous activities, kept hidden from the company and the bank over the years 2024 and 2025, led to significant financial discrepancies amounting to Rs 80.49 lakh from one complainant and Rs 57 lakh from another. Legal proceedings are ongoing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating.