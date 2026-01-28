Left Menu

Wall Street Steady Amid Tech Gains and Medicare Concerns

The S&P 500 saw a record-high finish amid a tumultuous market influenced by positive tech earnings and a massive selloff in healthcare stocks. Investor optimism was buoyed by tech giants, leading to gains, but health insurer stocks suffered after proposed Medicare payment rate hikes by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 03:34 IST
Wall Street Steady Amid Tech Gains and Medicare Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 eked out a record closing high, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains as investor optimism ahead of megacap earnings was tempered by a mixed response to earnings reports and a steep decline in health insurer stocks. UnitedHealth led healthcare losses, plummeting 19.6%, following a proposed Medicare payment rate increase by the Trump administration.

In contrast, General Motors' positive earnings report spurred its shares to climb 8.7%, while technology stocks saw significant gains led by heavyweights like Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. The Nasdaq reached its highest level since October, with investors anticipating high-profile earnings throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement adds to the market's volatility, with investors keenly watching for indications on future interest rates and economic assessments. Despite U.S. consumer confidence waning, it had minimal immediate impact on the stock market as traders focused on currency movements and corporate earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026