Netherlands Forms Rare Minority Government
In the Netherlands, political leaders have formed an uncommon minority government comprising the centrist pro-EU party D66, conservative Christian Democrats, and right-wing VVD. Led by the youngest prime minister, Rob Jetten, the coalition controls 66 out of 150 lower house seats, necessitating opposition support.
In a significant political development, Dutch party leaders announced on Tuesday the formation of a rare minority government.
The coalition includes the centrist D66 party, victorious in last October's elections, collaborating with the conservative Christian Democrats and right-wing VVD. Together, they control 66 of the 150 seats in the parliament's lower house. However, lacking a majority in the upper-house Senate, they will need assistance from opposition parties to pass legislation.
This new government will be headed by 38-year-old Rob Jetten, marking him as the youngest prime minister in Dutch history. Parliamentary members will soon confirm the agreement, with an official unveiling of the coalition expected on Friday. The remaining cabinet positions will be decided in the weeks to follow, aiming for an official government installation within a month.
ALSO READ
Monday was a historic day when EU leaders participated in India's Republic Day celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-EU cooperation is a partnership for global good: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-EU FTA is a new blueprint for common prosperity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-EU FTA will help increase cooperation in maritime sector and cybersecurity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
There is turmoil in global environment; India-EU will provide stability to world order: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.