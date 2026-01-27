Left Menu

Bari Weiss' Bold Strategy to Reinvent CBS News

Bari Weiss, new CBS News Editor-In-Chief, unveils a plan to transform the network by introducing 18 new contributors and embracing a 'streaming mentality' to compete with rivals. Her leadership faces challenges, including staff dissent and industry decline, as she aims to regain trust and attract viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:52 IST
Bari Weiss' Bold Strategy to Reinvent CBS News

Bari Weiss, the newly appointed Editor-In-Chief at CBS News, has outlined an ambitious strategy to revitalize the network. She plans to introduce 18 new contributors and instill a 'streaming mentality' to help the network compete better against rivals ABC and NBC.

Despite facing early challenges, including staff dissent and the shelving of critical segments, Weiss remains optimistic about resetting CBS News' political stance in real time. Her aim is to attract fresh viewers and regain public trust, as traditional broadcast news struggles against digital and social media platforms.

With backing from parent company Paramount Skydance, led by Trump ally David Ellison, Weiss is taking big swings, such as appointing Tony Dokoupil as the new evening anchor. However, the network continues to trail its rivals in ratings, signaling an uphill battle for the news division's future.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026