Bari Weiss' Bold Strategy to Reinvent CBS News

Bari Weiss, the newly appointed Editor-In-Chief at CBS News, has outlined an ambitious strategy to revitalize the network. She plans to introduce 18 new contributors and instill a 'streaming mentality' to help the network compete better against rivals ABC and NBC.

Despite facing early challenges, including staff dissent and the shelving of critical segments, Weiss remains optimistic about resetting CBS News' political stance in real time. Her aim is to attract fresh viewers and regain public trust, as traditional broadcast news struggles against digital and social media platforms.

With backing from parent company Paramount Skydance, led by Trump ally David Ellison, Weiss is taking big swings, such as appointing Tony Dokoupil as the new evening anchor. However, the network continues to trail its rivals in ratings, signaling an uphill battle for the news division's future.