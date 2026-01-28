Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Trump's Border Policies Face Backlash

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, met with Minnesota officials to quell unrest following federal shootings. The administration aims to recalibrate tactics, reducing federal agents and fostering cooperation. The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti incited national outcry, prompting Trump to reconsider his aggressive immigration policies amidst waning public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:25 IST
Turbulent Times: Trump's Border Policies Face Backlash
Homan

Tom Homan, appointed as President Trump's border czar, recently convened in Minnesota with local leaders, including the governor and Minneapolis mayor, seeking to address the turmoil ignited by the shootings of two citizens by federal agents. These discussions mark a strategic shift in how the Trump administration manages immigration enforcement in the region.

The administration is refocusing efforts on improving coordination with state authorities and reducing the federal presence in Minneapolis. Homan plans to depart from prior aggressive sweeps, moving towards targeted operations. This comes amid public outcry over the death of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot by agents, exacerbating criticism of federal tactics.

The resulting political crisis has sparked investigations and debate, even among Republicans. Trump's administration is exploring damage control strategies, including potential reforms like equipping immigration officers with body cameras and distancing itself from controversial rhetoric as it braces for the impact on upcoming midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026