French Government Escapes No-Confidence Vote on 2026 Budget

The French government successfully avoided a no-confidence vote in parliament over its decision to approve the expenditure section of the 2026 budget without allowing the National Assembly a final decision. The proposal, initiated by the left-wing France Unbowed party, did not gather enough support to pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French government narrowly dodged a no-confidence vote in parliament regarding its controversial decision to hastily push through the expenditure section of the 2026 budget. The maneuver was criticized for bypassing the National Assembly's approval.

The motion was introduced by the France Unbowed party, rooted in the hard-left, garnering support from 267 members of parliament. However, it fell short of the requisite 289 votes needed to succeed.

This political tension follows the government's earlier escape from two no-confidence votes on the budget's income section, highlighting a tumultuous budget approval process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

