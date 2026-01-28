Delhi Assembly Recruits Over 100 Young Fellows to Aid MLAs

The Delhi Assembly has commenced the recruitment of more than 100 young fellows tasked with assisting MLAs in legislative and constituency-related duties, as revealed by officials on Tuesday.

The appointment of these fellows has previously been a point of dispute between the LG's office and the former AAP administration. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta noted these fellows will conduct research pertinent to legislative activities and support MLAs.

Efforts to secure compliance and approvals are currently in progress, according to Gupta, who spoke to PTI. The process involves assigning one fellow per MLA across the 70 constituencies, with each fellow receiving a monthly stipend. Previously, 116 fellows were dismissed in July 2023 under LG's orders due to lack of approval and non-adherence to reservation policies. This decision sparked a heated verbal exchange between the AAP government and the LG alongside the BJP.

