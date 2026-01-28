Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Recruits Over 100 Young Fellows to Aid MLAs

The Delhi Assembly has initiated the process of hiring over 100 young fellows to assist MLAs in their legislative work, amid contention with the LG's office. The fellows will support research and be allocated to all 70 constituencies, with compliance and approval procedures underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:03 IST
Delhi Assembly Recruits Over 100 Young Fellows to Aid MLAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has commenced the recruitment of more than 100 young fellows tasked with assisting MLAs in legislative and constituency-related duties, as revealed by officials on Tuesday.

The appointment of these fellows has previously been a point of dispute between the LG's office and the former AAP administration. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta noted these fellows will conduct research pertinent to legislative activities and support MLAs.

Efforts to secure compliance and approvals are currently in progress, according to Gupta, who spoke to PTI. The process involves assigning one fellow per MLA across the 70 constituencies, with each fellow receiving a monthly stipend. Previously, 116 fellows were dismissed in July 2023 under LG's orders due to lack of approval and non-adherence to reservation policies. This decision sparked a heated verbal exchange between the AAP government and the LG alongside the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026