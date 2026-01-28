Tragic Landslide in West Java: Devastation and Resilience

In West Java, Indonesia, a deadly landslide claimed at least 34 lives, leaving 32 others missing. The incident occurred in Pasir Langu village following days of heavy rainfall. Efforts by 800 rescuers have been hindered by ongoing rain, complicating the mission to find the missing.

The landslide, which caught the village off guard, tragically coincided with military training exercises. Consequently, several soldiers lost their lives, although their numbers remain unconfirmed within the reported death toll. Search operations are poised to resume once the weather permits.

As the search for survivors continues, nearly 700 residents have been evacuated to local shelters. Identification teams work diligently to uncover the identities of the deceased, deploying nine excavators in a desperate bid to navigate the aftermath of this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)