Left Menu

Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced for Bribery

Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for accepting bribes from Unification Church officials in exchange for political favors. Cleared of stock manipulation and political funding violations, Kim and her legal team are considering an appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:41 IST
Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced for Bribery

A South Korean court delivered a sentence of one year and eight months to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday. The verdict centers on bribery charges, involving gifts from Unification Church officials in exchange for political favors.

Kim, the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been cleared of accusations pertaining to stock price manipulation and political fund violations. The recent ruling is among several trials post-investigations into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals.

Prosecutors had initially pushed for a more severe penalty of 15 years, along with fines. However, the court deemed evidence on other charges insufficient. The defense may appeal the bribery conviction, as Kim's lawyer prepares to review the judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026