Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced for Bribery

A South Korean court delivered a sentence of one year and eight months to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday. The verdict centers on bribery charges, involving gifts from Unification Church officials in exchange for political favors.

Kim, the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been cleared of accusations pertaining to stock price manipulation and political fund violations. The recent ruling is among several trials post-investigations into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law in 2024 and related scandals.

Prosecutors had initially pushed for a more severe penalty of 15 years, along with fines. However, the court deemed evidence on other charges insufficient. The defense may appeal the bribery conviction, as Kim's lawyer prepares to review the judgment.

