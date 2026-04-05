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India's Aid Mission: Supporting Afghanistan in Times of Crisis

India has sent a new shipment of relief materials to Afghanistan in response to the devastation caused by recent floods and an earthquake, reinforcing its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance. The aid package includes essential supplies like kitchen sets, hygiene kits, and sleeping bags, reflecting India’s solidarity with Afghan people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:59 IST
India's Aid Mission: Supporting Afghanistan in Times of Crisis
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India announced the dispatch of a new consignment of relief materials to Afghanistan on Sunday, aiming to aid those affected by recent natural disasters, including floods and an earthquake.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's unwavering resolve to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan during these challenging times.

Included in the aid package are critical supplies such as kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags, demonstrating India's solidarity with the Afghan populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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