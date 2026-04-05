India's Aid Mission: Supporting Afghanistan in Times of Crisis

India announced the dispatch of a new consignment of relief materials to Afghanistan on Sunday, aiming to aid those affected by recent natural disasters, including floods and an earthquake.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's unwavering resolve to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan during these challenging times.

Included in the aid package are critical supplies such as kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags, demonstrating India's solidarity with the Afghan populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)