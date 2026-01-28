Left Menu

Renewed Strikes: Russian Drones Hit Odesa Port

Russian drones have attacked and damaged the port infrastructure of Ukraine's Odesa region. Governor Oleh Kiper reported that three individuals were injured in the attack. Additionally, a residential building and structures near an Orthodox monastery sustained damage.

Updated: 28-01-2026 12:41 IST
Amid escalating tensions, Russian drones have inflicted significant damage on the port infrastructure of Ukraine's southern Odesa region, as confirmed by the regional governor on Wednesday.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Oleh Kiper disclosed that three individuals had been injured during the assault.

The drones also caused damage to a residential building and structures near an Orthodox monastery, underscoring the widespread impact of the attack.

