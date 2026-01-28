Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Records Robust Q3 Growth Amid New Labour Codes

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4% increase in Q3 net profit, reaching Rs 3,879 crore, despite a one-time charge due to new Labour Codes. Revenue increased to Rs 49,904 crore. The company achieved record quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units, driven by GST reform and strong demand in the small car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Records Robust Q3 Growth Amid New Labour Codes
Maruti Suzuki India announced a significant 4% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, totaling Rs 3,879 crore. This comes even as the company absorbed a one-time provision of Rs 594 crore due to new Labour Codes.

The leading carmaker saw its revenue from operations climb to Rs 49,904 crore during the third quarter, significantly up from Rs 38,764 crore reported in the same period the previous year, according to regulatory filings. This growth was propelled by a resurgence in the Indian car market following GST reform, primarily driven by the small car segment.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales, delivering 5,64,669 units, compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 last year. Total sales reached 6,67,769 units, encompassing exports of 1,03,100 units. Meanwhile, shares were trading 1.69% lower at Rs 14,983.2 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

