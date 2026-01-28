Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Baramati Plane Crash Claims Lives of Prominent Figures

A tragic plane crash in Baramati has resulted in the deaths of Shivkumar Mali's daughter, Pinky Mali, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pinky, a flight attendant with extensive experience, was traveling with Pawar. The accident has deeply impacted families and the political community.

Updated: 28-01-2026 15:43 IST
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, the Baramati plane crash has claimed the lives of several individuals, including the daughter of Shivkumar Mali and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pinky Mali, a seasoned flight attendant, was on board the ill-fated flight, intending to travel from Baramati to Nanded.

The flight, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at Baramati airport, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Five individuals were aboard the Learjet 46, with Pinky traveling alongside Ajit Pawar for the fourth time. The disaster marks a significant loss for both families and the Nationalist Congress Party, to which Pinky's father, Shivkumar, is affiliated.

Shivkumar received the devastating news from a local politician and expressed his shock. He recounted that his last conversation with Pinky was filled with plans for a future that will now never come. Alongside Pinky and Pawar, the crash also claimed the lives of Vidip Jadhav, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and Captain Sumit Kapur, leaving families in mourning and a community grappling with the unexpected loss.

