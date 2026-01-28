RHTC Najafgarh Brings Hands-On Health Awareness to Bharat Parv 2026

The Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Najafgarh made a strong public health impact at Bharat Parv–2026, delivering a range of interactive health awareness and preventive care initiatives that drew enthusiastic participation from visitors of all ages.

Bharat Parv, the six-day national cultural and tourism festival held from 26–31 January 2026 at the Red Fort Lawns and Gyan Path, forms part of India’s Republic Day celebrations and attracts thousands of visitors daily.

Life-saving skills take centre stage

A major highlight of RHTC Najafgarh’s presence was its live Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations. Visitors were encouraged not only to observe but to practice hands-on CPR techniques under expert supervision, helping build basic emergency response skills and community preparedness.

Holistic health and preventive care

The RHTC stall also offered Ayurvedic consultations through its in-house doctor, guiding visitors on traditional and holistic health approaches. Alongside this, specialists provided consultations on:

Nutrition and diet

Mental health

General wellbeing and preventive healthcare

The sessions emphasised balanced lifestyles and early prevention as key pillars of long-term health.

Learning through engagement

To make health education accessible and engaging, RHTC Najafgarh organised daily health quizzes, allowing visitors to test their knowledge on health and hygiene while winning small prizes.

A specially curated “Know Your ASHAs” corner proved particularly popular, raising awareness about the critical role of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in delivering grassroots healthcare and strengthening India’s public health system.

Training the next generation of health workers

As part of its academic outreach, RHTC Najafgarh facilitated an educational visit for students from the ANM Training School. The visit familiarised students with key Government health initiatives and public welfare programmes, while also exposing them to India’s cultural diversity showcased at Bharat Parv.

The initiative helped bridge classroom learning with real-world public health communication and community engagement.

Celebrating people-centric development

Across all six days of the festival, RHTC Najafgarh’s stall remained lively and well-attended, reflecting strong public interest in health education and preventive care.

Through its activities, the centre reinforced its commitment to community health awareness, capacity building and inclusive development, echoing the broader spirit of Bharat Parv in celebrating people-centric progress.