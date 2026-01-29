India Applauds US for Progress in Gaza Resolution

India has expressed its appreciation to the United States for its efforts in addressing the Gaza conflict. During a UN Security Council debate, India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, lauded the recent progress concerning the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The resolution, endorsed last year, outlines a comprehensive plan for ending the Gaza conflict and the creation of a 'Board of Peace' for its redevelopment. Harish emphasized the critical need for international support to rebuild and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza's suffering populace.

India remains committed to a sovereign Palestinian state and continues to supply significant aid to the region. Recognizing interconnected Middle Eastern conflicts, India advocates for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to achieve lasting peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)