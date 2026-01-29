Left Menu

China and Britain: Charting a New Strategic Course

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed China's readiness to form a long-term strategic partnership with Britain. In a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Xi highlighted the importance of overcoming recent challenges and emphasized the need for enhanced dialogue between the two nations.

Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed Beijing's readiness to establish a long-term strategic partnership with the United Kingdom. Speaking with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Xi underscored the importance of a consistent bilateral relationship.

Highlighting recent diplomatic challenges, Xi noted that the twists and turns encountered in China-Britain relations did not align with the best interests of either nation. The Chinese leader emphasized the necessity of robust dialogue to steer the relationship onto a stable and productive path.

The conversation points to potential shifts in geopolitical alliances as both countries navigate a complex global landscape, with Xi advocating for a renewed commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding.

