Tragedy in Vikhroli: Republic Day Celebration Turns Fatal

A tragic incident in Mumbai's Vikhroli area saw a three-year-old girl lose her life during Republic Day celebrations. The tragedy unfolded when loudspeakers fell on her after getting entangled in wires. Authorities have registered an FIR against event organisers, investigating negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl was killed during Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. The tragedy unfolded when two loudspeakers fell on the child, identified as Janhavi Rajesh Sonkar.

The incident, which took place in Ambedkar Nagar, was reportedly triggered when a passerby's bundle of used clothes got caught in the wires of the loudspeakers, causing them to topple over. CCTV footage confirmed the sequence of events.

Locals have criticized the event organisers for not securing the loudspeakers, prompting police to take action. An FIR has been filed against Vinod Parmar, the president of the local 'mandal,' and Sayyad Guran, the scrap dealer. Investigations into the accident, described as fatal due to negligence, are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

