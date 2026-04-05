Tragedy Strikes in Dhanbad: Fatal Gas Leak Incident

A tragic gas leak in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district claimed the lives of three individuals early Sunday morning, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred in Munidih around 1 am, where it is believed that a group of people were attempting to steal iron scrap. Preliminary investigations suggest they accidentally cut open a full gas cylinder, causing a suffocating odor that led them to collapse.

Senior police officials confirmed the fatalities, and hospital authorities reported that two victims were dead on arrival, while a third died during medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)