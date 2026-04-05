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Tragedy Strikes in Dhanbad: Fatal Gas Leak Incident

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a gas leak in Munidih led to the deaths of three individuals. Preliminary investigations suggest they cut into a gas-filled cylinder while attempting to steal iron scrap, causing them to faint from the strong smell. Two were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, and one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Dhanbad: Fatal Gas Leak Incident
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  • India

A tragic gas leak in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district claimed the lives of three individuals early Sunday morning, according to local police reports.

The incident occurred in Munidih around 1 am, where it is believed that a group of people were attempting to steal iron scrap. Preliminary investigations suggest they accidentally cut open a full gas cylinder, causing a suffocating odor that led them to collapse.

Senior police officials confirmed the fatalities, and hospital authorities reported that two victims were dead on arrival, while a third died during medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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