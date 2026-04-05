Air Defence Incident Sparks Fires at Borouge Plant

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that debris from an air defense interception led to three fires at Borouge's petrochemicals plant.

The incident, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, has forced a suspension of operations at the plant. The emirate's media office reported the incident, stating that the trigger for such air defenses remains undisclosed.

The situation highlights the region's heightened security measures and underscores the importance of robust safety protocols in critical infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)