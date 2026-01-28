Godrej Cleared: Court Finds No Manufacturing Defect in AC

In a recent judgment, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission exonerated Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd from accusations of a manufacturing defect in their air-conditioner product. The commission emphasized that such allegations must be substantiated by expert evidence, which was lacking in this case.

The commission further elaborated that merely experiencing a fault in an electronic product doesn't automatically imply a manufacturing defect. This position was reinforced as the consumer had reported issues long after the purchase, and the company had consistently addressed repair requests.

The bench, led by Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, underscored that a service provider's readiness to repair can't be deemed a deficiency in service. In light of these findings, the commission annulled a previous district consumer forum's order, which had demanded compensation from the company.

