Godrej Cleared: Court Finds No Manufacturing Defect in AC

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission overturned a prior order against Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing, finding no proven manufacturing defect in an air-conditioner. The Commission emphasized the need for expert evidence to support such claims and upheld the company’s service responses as adequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:59 IST
In a recent judgment, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission exonerated Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd from accusations of a manufacturing defect in their air-conditioner product. The commission emphasized that such allegations must be substantiated by expert evidence, which was lacking in this case.

The commission further elaborated that merely experiencing a fault in an electronic product doesn't automatically imply a manufacturing defect. This position was reinforced as the consumer had reported issues long after the purchase, and the company had consistently addressed repair requests.

The bench, led by Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, underscored that a service provider's readiness to repair can't be deemed a deficiency in service. In light of these findings, the commission annulled a previous district consumer forum's order, which had demanded compensation from the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

