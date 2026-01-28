Christmas Heist: Victims Sue German Bank Over Vault Break-in
Victims of a daring bank heist in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, have filed lawsuits against Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, alleging lax security after burglars drilled into the bank’s vault during the Christmas period. With millions stolen, the incident has sparked debate over bank security and insurance policies for safety deposit boxes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:30 IST
Victims of a dramatic bank robbery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, have initiated legal action against Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, claiming inadequate security measures allowed thieves to breach the bank's vault over the Christmas holidays.
The burglars infiltrated the bank through a parking garage and drilled into a vault housing thousands of safety deposit boxes, making off with millions, according to police reports.
The incident, which has drawn significant international attention, has raised questions about bank security and insurance coverage, pressuring regulators to address customer concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)