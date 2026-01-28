Christmas Heist: Victims Sue German Bank Over Vault Break-in

Victims of a dramatic bank robbery in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, have initiated legal action against Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, claiming inadequate security measures allowed thieves to breach the bank's vault over the Christmas holidays.

The burglars infiltrated the bank through a parking garage and drilled into a vault housing thousands of safety deposit boxes, making off with millions, according to police reports.

The incident, which has drawn significant international attention, has raised questions about bank security and insurance coverage, pressuring regulators to address customer concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)