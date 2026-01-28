Prominent Ugandan Activist Released Amid Pre-Election Crackdown

A Ugandan court released on bail a prominent rights activist, Sarah Bireete, whose detention was viewed by many as part of a widespread pre-election crackdown. Bireete, who leads the Centre for Constitutional Governance, was arrested after questioning the accuracy of the voter register.

Although released on bail, she faces charges related to unlawful disclosure of voter information. Her arrest has sparked international outcry, with rights groups such as Amnesty International demanding her release.

The election results confirmed incumbent President Yoweri Museveni secured the majority of votes. However, opposition leader Bobi Wine rejected the outcome amid allegations of military suppression, claims the government staunchly denies.

