Uganda's Electoral Turmoil: Bobi Wine's Family Under Siege

In a startling breach of security, armed men invaded the home of Barbara Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, on Friday night, seeking his whereabouts. Her refusal to comply led to a brutal attack that left her hospital-bound, recounting the traumatic encounter to reporters from her bed.

This violent episode happens amidst escalating tensions following Uganda's contentious presidential election. Bobi Wine has challenged President Yoweri Museveni's declared victory, alleging electoral fraud, and remains in hiding. The opposition figure fears for his safety, as threats from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief and president's son, loom large.

The raid has drawn international scrutiny, with calls for Wine's safety growing. David Lewis Rubongoya of Wine's National Unity Platform describes the situation as a fresh wave of persecution, underscoring the fraught political climate in Uganda as ongoing detentions of opposition supporters continue to mount.

