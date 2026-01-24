Uganda's Electoral Turmoil: Bobi Wine's Family Under Siege
Barbara Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine, faced violence when armed men raided her home. This aggression follows the disputed election where Wine lost to President Museveni. Wine, in hiding due to safety concerns, continues to challenge the results while enduring ongoing threats.
- Country:
- Uganda
In a startling breach of security, armed men invaded the home of Barbara Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, on Friday night, seeking his whereabouts. Her refusal to comply led to a brutal attack that left her hospital-bound, recounting the traumatic encounter to reporters from her bed.
This violent episode happens amidst escalating tensions following Uganda's contentious presidential election. Bobi Wine has challenged President Yoweri Museveni's declared victory, alleging electoral fraud, and remains in hiding. The opposition figure fears for his safety, as threats from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief and president's son, loom large.
The raid has drawn international scrutiny, with calls for Wine's safety growing. David Lewis Rubongoya of Wine's National Unity Platform describes the situation as a fresh wave of persecution, underscoring the fraught political climate in Uganda as ongoing detentions of opposition supporters continue to mount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Uproar: Opposition Criticizes AAP Over Sirhind Train Blast
Opposition Leader Blames Delays in Sabarimala Gold Case on CMO
Opposition kept UP a 'BIMARU' state, we made it breakthrough state; historic improvement in law and order under BJP govt: Amit Shah in Lucknow.
Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: Opposition Calls for EC Intervention
Opposition Unites: Palaniswami and Dhinakaran Forge Alliance to Oust DMK