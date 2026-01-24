Turmoil in Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family under Siege
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine reported that soldiers attacked his residence, injuring his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi. Wine, who is in hiding, alleged election fraud after losing to President Yoweri Museveni. Military harassment persists as tensions rise amid accusations of the regime’s grip on power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:36 IST
Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader and former pop star, alleged a brutal attack on his home where soldiers reportedly assaulted his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, who was hospitalized following the incident.
Wine remains in hiding after narrowly escaping a previous raid and contests the recent presidential election results against long-time incumbent Yoweri Museveni, citing widespread fraud.
Despite international concern, Uganda's military, led by Museveni's son, continues to clamp down on opposition, alleging rebels' threats while rights groups condemn the government's oppressive actions.
