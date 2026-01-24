Turmoil in Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family under Siege

Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader and former pop star, alleged a brutal attack on his home where soldiers reportedly assaulted his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, who was hospitalized following the incident.

Wine remains in hiding after narrowly escaping a previous raid and contests the recent presidential election results against long-time incumbent Yoweri Museveni, citing widespread fraud.

Despite international concern, Uganda's military, led by Museveni's son, continues to clamp down on opposition, alleging rebels' threats while rights groups condemn the government's oppressive actions.