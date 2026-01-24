Left Menu

Turmoil in Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family under Siege

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine reported that soldiers attacked his residence, injuring his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi. Wine, who is in hiding, alleged election fraud after losing to President Yoweri Museveni. Military harassment persists as tensions rise amid accusations of the regime’s grip on power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:36 IST
Turmoil in Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family under Siege

Bobi Wine, Uganda's opposition leader and former pop star, alleged a brutal attack on his home where soldiers reportedly assaulted his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, who was hospitalized following the incident.

Wine remains in hiding after narrowly escaping a previous raid and contests the recent presidential election results against long-time incumbent Yoweri Museveni, citing widespread fraud.

Despite international concern, Uganda's military, led by Museveni's son, continues to clamp down on opposition, alleging rebels' threats while rights groups condemn the government's oppressive actions.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026