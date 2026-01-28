Left Menu

Victory in Court: Usmanov Wins Legal Battle Against German Newspaper

Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov successfully contested a German newspaper, FAZ, which published unverified claims about him. A Hamburg court ruled in favor of Usmanov, prohibiting the paper from further disseminating certain allegations. Usmanov aims to overturn EU and U.S. sanctions imposed after the Ukraine conflict began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:47 IST
Victory in Court: Usmanov Wins Legal Battle Against German Newspaper
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has won a significant legal battle against the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), as revealed by court documents acquired by Reuters. The Hamburg court's ruling, dated January 23, bans FAZ from publishing specific statements regarding Usmanov's alleged connections to top Russian officials.

Usmanov, whose net worth is valued at $18.8 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is currently subject to EU and U.S. sanctions due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. With multiple lawsuits launched across Europe, his aim is to remove these sanctions. Some lawsuits challenge media statements that were foundational to these sanctions.

Usmanov's lawyer, Joachim Steinhofel, commented on the court's decision, suggesting that the banned statements echoed fundamental premises of the sanctions against Usmanov. He asserted that the legal decision indicates that the EU sanctions' basis might be an assembly of defamatory and unsupported claims that are therefore unlawful. Notably, a separate investigation in Germany over foreign trade law ended last month with him agreeing to a penalty, and a money laundering inquiry was previously dropped in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026