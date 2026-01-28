Left Menu

Revamping Pecuniary Limits: Galvanizing Delhi's Legal Framework

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations is set to discuss enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's district courts. Advocates demand increasing the limit from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore to reduce case delays. A meeting with Delhi High Court judges is scheduled for January 30.

Revamping Pecuniary Limits: Galvanizing Delhi's Legal Framework
The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations will convene on January 30 with Delhi High Court judges, amidst calls for the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction. This comes after persistent appeals to the Union Law Minister to amend the Delhi High Court Act and increase the current Rs 2 crore threshold to a minimum of Rs 20 crore.

In a bid to address inflation concerns and expedite judicial processes, a delegation led by the committee's chairman, Nagendra Kumar, and spokesperson Neeraj, alongside NDBA secretary Tarun Rana, previously engaged with the minister. The push was further underscored in November with an assembly of advocates demanding revisions to curb case backlogs.

Recent communications from the Delhi High Court's registrar general underline the necessity of discussions with committee representatives. NDBA's secretary, Tarun Rana, emphasized the need for 'speedy justice.' Chairman Kumar highlighted the prospective benefits for litigants burdened by litigation costs and case delays.

