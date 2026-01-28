Left Menu

Karnataka Edges Closer to Declaring Tulu as Second Official Language

The Karnataka government is considering making Tulu the state's second additional official language. Minister Shivraj Tangadagi emphasized the government's positive stance during a legislative session, responding to demands from Tulu-speaking regions. A committee is reviewing procedures adopted by West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh for additional official languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST
The Karnataka government is moving toward recognizing Tulu as the state's second additional official language, according to Minister Shivraj Tangadagi's recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly. The minister's remarks came in response to ongoing demands from legislators of Tulu-speaking regions, notably Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Tangadagi noted that a committee has been sent to study West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh's procedures for adopting additional official languages. The panel's findings are anticipated soon, which will be followed by a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other stakeholders to deliberate on the proposal.

The push for Tulu's recognition is supported across party lines, with emphasis on its historical significance and cultural impact. Tulu has a distinct script and is included in global platforms like Google Translate. Legislators argue that granting Tulu official status won't burden state finances, urging for a swift decision.

