Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea in Kashmir Unrest Funding Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail plea of UAE-based businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly financing unrest in Kashmir. Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria have prompted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to Kapoor's plea.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Kapoor, argued before the court that his client had been in custody for over seven years without corroborated allegations of terror financing. According to the prosecution, funds provided by Kapoor were used to fuel secessionist activities, but Farasat claims they were simply used to settle bank loans.

Kapoor is contesting a Delhi High Court decision upholding a previous order denying bail. The NIA contends Kapoor facilitated the transfer of foreign money into India to support anti-India activities, alleging a conspiracy to instigate violence in the Kashmir valley. Kapoor was charged in early 2019 following his arrest in mid-2018.