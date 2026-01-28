Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea in Kashmir Unrest Funding Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a bail plea by Naval Kishore Kapoor, a businessman accused under the UAPA for allegedly funding unrest in Kashmir. Kapoor, in custody for over seven years, challenges a Delhi High Court order rejecting bail. The NIA alleges terror financing and conspiracy against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:03 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea in Kashmir Unrest Funding Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail plea of UAE-based businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly financing unrest in Kashmir. Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria have prompted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to Kapoor's plea.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Kapoor, argued before the court that his client had been in custody for over seven years without corroborated allegations of terror financing. According to the prosecution, funds provided by Kapoor were used to fuel secessionist activities, but Farasat claims they were simply used to settle bank loans.

Kapoor is contesting a Delhi High Court decision upholding a previous order denying bail. The NIA contends Kapoor facilitated the transfer of foreign money into India to support anti-India activities, alleging a conspiracy to instigate violence in the Kashmir valley. Kapoor was charged in early 2019 following his arrest in mid-2018.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026