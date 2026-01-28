Left Menu

Delhi's Workforce Gets a Digital Edge: New HRMS Unveiled

The Delhi government is set to implement a digital human resource management system to streamline workforce administration. The system aims to automate payroll, invoicing, and salary processing while integrating with existing data sources. It will support 7,500 to potentially 20,000 employees and include attendance, leave-tracking, and workforce management modules.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Delhi government is poised to introduce a digital human resource management system (HRMS) designed to streamline employee administration. Announced on Wednesday, this innovative project will utilize a digital database for efficient management of human resources, finance, and payroll.

The Intelligent Communications Systems India Limited (ICSIL), a collaborative venture between the Centre and the Delhi government, will manage the system's implementation via a third-party concessionaire selected through competitive bidding. The HRMS aims to automate various administrative tasks, including payroll and invoicing, aligning seamlessly with existing accounting systems while supporting up to 20,000 employees.

Key features of the system include real-time dashboards, role-based access for 35 users, and modules for attendance tracking, workforce management, and financial analytics. The project underscores Delhi's commitment to leveraging technology for better governance and streamlined operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

