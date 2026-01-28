Delhi's Workforce Gets a Digital Edge: New HRMS Unveiled

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Delhi government is poised to introduce a digital human resource management system (HRMS) designed to streamline employee administration. Announced on Wednesday, this innovative project will utilize a digital database for efficient management of human resources, finance, and payroll.

The Intelligent Communications Systems India Limited (ICSIL), a collaborative venture between the Centre and the Delhi government, will manage the system's implementation via a third-party concessionaire selected through competitive bidding. The HRMS aims to automate various administrative tasks, including payroll and invoicing, aligning seamlessly with existing accounting systems while supporting up to 20,000 employees.

Key features of the system include real-time dashboards, role-based access for 35 users, and modules for attendance tracking, workforce management, and financial analytics. The project underscores Delhi's commitment to leveraging technology for better governance and streamlined operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)