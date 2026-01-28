Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Five Men in 2012 Hari Nagar Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted five men accused of the 2012 murder of a milk supplier in Hari Nagar due to insufficient evidence. The prosecution was unable to prove the accused were guilty beyond reasonable doubt, and discrepancies in witnesses' testimonies further weakened the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:54 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Five Men in 2012 Hari Nagar Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has cleared five men of charges related to the 2012 murder of a milk supplier in the Hari Nagar area. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar, who cited the prosecution's failure to conclusively prove the accused's involvement in the crime.

The prosecution's case against Sushil Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Ram Kishan, Kushal Pal Singh, and Languria was undermined by unreliable CCTV footage and inconsistent witness testimonies. These men had faced serious charges including murder, dacoity, and conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge emphasized that while the loss of life is undeniable, the absence of concrete evidence necessitated the acquittal. Discrepancies in witness accounts and recoveries, including blood-stained clothing, cast a shadow of doubt that was not sufficiently addressed by the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026