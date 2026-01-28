Delhi Court Acquits Five Men in 2012 Hari Nagar Murder Case

A Delhi court has cleared five men of charges related to the 2012 murder of a milk supplier in the Hari Nagar area. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar, who cited the prosecution's failure to conclusively prove the accused's involvement in the crime.

The prosecution's case against Sushil Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Ram Kishan, Kushal Pal Singh, and Languria was undermined by unreliable CCTV footage and inconsistent witness testimonies. These men had faced serious charges including murder, dacoity, and conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge emphasized that while the loss of life is undeniable, the absence of concrete evidence necessitated the acquittal. Discrepancies in witness accounts and recoveries, including blood-stained clothing, cast a shadow of doubt that was not sufficiently addressed by the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)