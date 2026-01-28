NIA Chargesheet Targets Key Accused in Bihar Naxal Logistics Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally indicted Lakshman Paswan for his alleged involvement in supporting a banned Naxal organization in Bihar. According to officials, Paswan orchestrated the collection of levies from local business establishments to aid the CPI (Maoist) with logistical support.

The chargesheet, filed in a special court in Patna, highlights Paswan's role in organizing strategic meetings aimed at inciting participation in Naxal activities. These actions were reportedly part of efforts to reinforce the group in the Magadh region, as determined by an in-depth NIA probe.

This development marks him as the fifth individual to be charged in the ongoing investigation. Earlier, NIA apprehended other primary figures, including Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav, as the investigation continues to unravel the network's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)