PM Modi Calls on Global Investors to Co-Pilot India’s Aviation Take-off

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today outlined an ambitious and opportunity-rich vision for India’s aviation sector, positioning the country as a future global aviation hub and a key investment destination, while addressing the Wings India 2026 programme via video conferencing.

Welcoming industry leaders, aviation experts and global investors, the Prime Minister said the next era of aviation is driven by aspirations, innovation and scale—and India is emerging as a central force in this transformation. He highlighted vast opportunities across aircraft manufacturing, pilot training, advanced air mobility, aircraft leasing, MRO, air cargo and sustainable aviation fuels, stressing that Wings India has become a critical platform for all aviation stakeholders.

Reflecting on the last decade, Shri Modi noted that India’s aviation sector has witnessed a historic transformation, evolving from an elite mode of travel to a truly inclusive system. From being a limited market, India has today become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, with rapidly growing passenger traffic and Indian airlines placing orders for over 1,500 aircraft in recent years.

“This growth reflects a clear vision—to make air travel accessible to every citizen,” the Prime Minister said. He pointed out that the number of airports has increased from 70 in 2014 to over 160 today, with more than 100 aerodromes activated. The UDAN scheme, he added, has enabled affordable regional connectivity, benefiting over 1.5 crore passengers on routes that did not exist earlier.

Looking ahead, Shri Modi said that as India advances towards Viksit Bharat @2047, air connectivity will multiply manifold. By 2047, India is expected to have more than 400 airports, creating one of the world’s largest aviation networks. He announced that the government is preparing the next phase of UDAN, alongside expanding sea-plane operations, to ensure seamless connectivity across the country.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the surge in air travel demand is being reinforced by the government’s strong push on tourism infrastructure, with destinations being upgraded nationwide and air travel becoming the preferred mode for millions. This, he said, will unlock unprecedented investment opportunities.

Calling for greater self-reliance, Shri Modi said India is determined to reduce dependence on external sources for aviation needs. He highlighted India’s growing capabilities in aircraft design, manufacturing and MRO, noting that the country is already a major supplier of aircraft components and has begun producing military and transport aircraft domestically, with progress underway in civil aircraft manufacturing as well.

The Prime Minister also pointed to India’s strategic advantages—its geographic location on global air corridors, a strong domestic feeder network, and the planned expansion of long-haul fleets—describing them as key strengths that global companies can leverage.

Highlighting future technologies, Shri Modi said India is working towards electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which will significantly reduce travel time and reshape urban and regional mobility. He also noted that India is making rapid strides in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is poised to become a major producer and exporter of green aviation fuel.

On air cargo, Shri Modi said India’s aviation vision goes beyond passenger travel. Regulatory reforms, digital cargo platforms, off-airport processing, and modern warehousing are being introduced to make cargo movement faster, more transparent and cost-effective. He said these reforms will help India emerge as a competitive global trans-shipment hub, creating opportunities in warehousing, freight forwarding, express logistics and e-commerce.

Stating that few countries combine scale, policy stability and technological ambition the way India does, the Prime Minister extended a strong invitation to global investors, manufacturers and innovators.

“This is a golden opportunity,” Shri Modi said, urging stakeholders to become long-term partners in India’s aviation journey. He invited the world to join India’s flight as co-pilots, contributing to the growth of both India’s economy and the global aviation ecosystem.

The Prime Minister concluded by extending his best wishes for the successful organisation of Wings India 2026, expressing confidence that the summit will catalyse new partnerships, investments and innovations.