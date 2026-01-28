Himachal Pradesh Police Tops Nationwide ERSS-112 Response Time

In a remarkable achievement, Himachal Pradesh Police has secured the top spot among all states in India for average response times under the Emergency Response Support System, known as ERSS-112. The announcement was made by a senior official on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Ashok Tewari lauded the professional competence and commitment demonstrated by ERSS-112 teams across the state, attributing the success to disciplined teamwork and the strategic use of technology. Despite challenging geographic conditions and limited resources, the police force's swift emergency assistance has set a national benchmark.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed pride in the police's performance, emphasizing the state government's ongoing commitment to police modernisation and technology-driven governance to enhance public safety services. The recognition underscores Himachal Pradesh's ability to overcome natural and logistical challenges through effective field-level supervision and robust policing procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)