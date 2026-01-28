Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Food Security for Marginalised Families

The Delhi government has approved new Food Security Rules, 2025, hailed as a 'game changer' by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The policy raises income criteria for ration cards, includes technology reforms in public distribution, and establishes robust grievance mechanisms to ensure food security for marginalised communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:00 IST
Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Food Security for Marginalised Families
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Delhi's government has introduced the Food Security Rules, 2025, which have been lauded as a transformative measure for the city's underprivileged families. The upgraded policy, approved by the Rekh Gupta administration, is expected to rectify longstanding issues in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The new guidelines increase the annual income criterion for ration card eligibility from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh, aiming to reach more of the truly needy. It introduces rigorous eligibility verification and a meticulous grievance redressal mechanism to enhance transparency and efficiency. The rules also promote technology-driven reforms to optimize distribution and rebuild public trust in the system.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the initiative's potential impact on Delhi's marginalized communities, describing it as a promise of inclusive growth under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership. The integration of elected representatives in scrutiny committees promises impartiality, while the grievance mechanism ensures fast solutions, underscoring the government's commitment to its 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026