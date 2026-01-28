Delhi's Bold Move: Transforming Food Security for Marginalised Families

In a significant policy shift, Delhi's government has introduced the Food Security Rules, 2025, which have been lauded as a transformative measure for the city's underprivileged families. The upgraded policy, approved by the Rekh Gupta administration, is expected to rectify longstanding issues in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The new guidelines increase the annual income criterion for ration card eligibility from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh, aiming to reach more of the truly needy. It introduces rigorous eligibility verification and a meticulous grievance redressal mechanism to enhance transparency and efficiency. The rules also promote technology-driven reforms to optimize distribution and rebuild public trust in the system.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the initiative's potential impact on Delhi's marginalized communities, describing it as a promise of inclusive growth under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership. The integration of elected representatives in scrutiny committees promises impartiality, while the grievance mechanism ensures fast solutions, underscoring the government's commitment to its 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' philosophy.

