Iran's Economic Collapse and Rising Protests: A Brewing Storm

The Iranian government is facing significant instability as its economy moves towards collapse, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking on Wednesday, Rubio asserted that renewed protests are expected to emerge due to the government's weakened position.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio was questioned about the State Department's estimates on the death toll from protests in Iran. He candidly responded, "Well...in the thousands for certain," reflecting the severity of the situation.

Rubio's remarks underscore increasing tensions within Iran, painting a dire picture of both political and economic turbulence likely to ignite further unrest.

