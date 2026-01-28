Left Menu

Iran's Economic Collapse and Rising Protests: A Brewing Storm

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the Iranian government's unprecedented weakness and economic collapse. He anticipated future protests, indicating that thousands might have been killed in past demonstrations. Rubio's statements were made during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Updated: 28-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:01 IST
The Iranian government is facing significant instability as its economy moves towards collapse, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking on Wednesday, Rubio asserted that renewed protests are expected to emerge due to the government's weakened position.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio was questioned about the State Department's estimates on the death toll from protests in Iran. He candidly responded, "Well...in the thousands for certain," reflecting the severity of the situation.

Rubio's remarks underscore increasing tensions within Iran, painting a dire picture of both political and economic turbulence likely to ignite further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

