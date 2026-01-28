Left Menu

Jungle Ventures Appoints Amrit Raj as First Partner & CMO

Jungle Ventures has named Amrit Raj, former marketing executive at Zetwerk, as its first partner and chief marketing officer. Raj will enhance the firm's global strategy and assist portfolio founders in scaling and transitions. His experience at Zetwerk saw significant growth in valuation and merchandise value.

In a strategic move, Jungle Ventures has appointed Amrit Raj as its first partner and chief marketing officer, bringing on board extensive industry experience. Raj's appointment is a significant step for the venture capital firm as it aims to bolster its global platform strategy.

At Zetwerk, Raj held the position of chief marketing officer, where he played a pivotal role in the company's spectacular growth. During his tenure, Zetwerk's valuation skyrocketed from $600 million to over $3.1 billion, with gross merchandise value growing exponentially.

Jungle Ventures, which has invested in numerous startups, including Moglix, Livspace, Turtlemint, and Pratilipi, is keen on leveraging Raj's expertise to support its portfolio companies through critical phases of their growth journeys.

