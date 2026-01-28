Notorious Criminal Arrested in Seelampur Murder Case

A 42-year-old man, Abir alias Popa, notorious for being involved in 26 criminal cases, has been apprehended after allegedly shooting dead a man named Tariq Hasan over a monetary disagreement in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, according to police reports.

The arrest links Abir, a resident of New Seelampur, directly to the fatal incident involving Hasan, who succumbed to gunshot injuries. The accused's criminal record includes severe offenses like attempted murder and robbery under various acts.

Police detailed that the gunshot injury report from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital led to the revelation of Hasan's death, following which Abir was tracked down. The semi-automatic pistol used in the murder was also recovered from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)