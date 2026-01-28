Left Menu

Triumph in Kathua: Army's Impressive Counter-Terrorism Achievements

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar commended troops in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, for eliminating a notorious Pakistani terrorist. In separate operations, the White Knight Corps reviewed security measures, focusing on vigilance and counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing a proactive stance against emerging threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:24 IST
Triumph in Kathua: Army's Impressive Counter-Terrorism Achievements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Army's Western Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, praised the valor of troops responsible for the elimination of a dreaded Pakistani terrorist last week. Recognizing their bravery, Lt Gen Katiyar extended congratulations to the troops, commending their resilient and precise operation against terror.

Highlighting the operational success, it was noted that JeM terrorist Usman, notorious in the region for several years, was neutralized by the Army's heroic efforts. The swift and decisive action on January 23 was lauded by military authorities who continue to strategize for sustained area dominance.

Elsewhere, Lt Gen P K Mishra, leading the Jammu White Knight Corps, assessed the security situation in snow-laden Basantgarh. His visit emphasized the necessity for ongoing vigilance and proactive counter-terrorism strategies, urging troops to maintain high alert and readiness against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026