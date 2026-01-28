Triumph in Kathua: Army's Impressive Counter-Terrorism Achievements

In a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Army's Western Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, praised the valor of troops responsible for the elimination of a dreaded Pakistani terrorist last week. Recognizing their bravery, Lt Gen Katiyar extended congratulations to the troops, commending their resilient and precise operation against terror.

Highlighting the operational success, it was noted that JeM terrorist Usman, notorious in the region for several years, was neutralized by the Army's heroic efforts. The swift and decisive action on January 23 was lauded by military authorities who continue to strategize for sustained area dominance.

Elsewhere, Lt Gen P K Mishra, leading the Jammu White Knight Corps, assessed the security situation in snow-laden Basantgarh. His visit emphasized the necessity for ongoing vigilance and proactive counter-terrorism strategies, urging troops to maintain high alert and readiness against potential threats.

