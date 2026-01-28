Left Menu

India and the US Forge Stronger Trade Relations Amid EU Agreement

India and the US have made substantial strides in negotiations for a trade deal. Despite finalizing a trade pact with the EU, Indian negotiators are actively maintaining momentum with US counterparts. This approach ensures strong trade relations with both major partners, crucial for India's export market.

In a significant development, India and the United States have made notable progress in their trade negotiations. According to official sources, the nations are nearing the final stages of a deal that solidifies economic ties, even as India finalizes its mega trade agreement with the European Union.

The trade agreement with the EU is not intended as a countermeasure to current US trade dynamics. Instead, both markets hold equal importance for Indian exporters. Continuous dialogue with US negotiators has been maintained, reflecting India's commitment to achieving a comprehensive trade deal.

The agreement with the EU will notably reduce tariffs on a vast majority of goods exchanged, benefiting several sectors in both regions. Meanwhile, India's trade focus remains balanced between both economic giants, with each deal holding strategic and economic significance.

