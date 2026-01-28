Left Menu

Elliott Management Secures Stake in Toyota Industries: A New Chapter in Global Investments

The Competition Commission of India has approved Elliott Investment Management's acquisition of a stake in Toyota Industries Corporation. Elliott's strategy involves acquiring equity via the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. Meanwhile, Nitro Asia Holdings is set to acquire units in National Highways Infra Trust, aligning with CCI's regulatory oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Elliott Investment Management for purchasing a stake in Toyota Industries Corporation. This move enables the American-based investment firm to gain equity through targeted acquisitions on both the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges.

Elliott Management, recognized for its management of hedge funds Elliott Associates LP and Elliott International Ltd., seeks to enhance its presence in the automotive and logistics sectors. Toyota Industries' operations in India span cars, transmission manufacture, and textile machinery production, presenting a diverse portfolio for Elliott to engage with.

Concurrently, Nitro Asia Holdings II Pte Ltd is set to acquire a foothold in the National Highways Infra Trust through a structured acquisition on a registered stock exchange. The CCI's approval underscores its commitment to regulating substantial market transactions and fostering fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

