India's Energy Ambitions: A Global Roundtable Discussion

During India Energy Week 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with global energy CEOs, emphasizing India's growth potential and its ambition to be a crucial player in global energy dynamics. The dialogue underscored India's commitment to policy stability and investment opportunities, marking the nation as a reliable energy partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:23 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top executives from global energy firms at India Energy Week 2026, underscoring India's potential as an emerging giant in the industry.

The discussions highlighted India's robust growth outlook and its readiness to play a pivotal role in shaping global energy trends, underpinned by policy stability and significant investment opportunities.

Attendees, including leaders from TotalEnergies and BP, expressed strong confidence in India's future, praising the government's responsive policy frameworks and the nation's strategic vision to bolster innovation and partnerships across the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

