India's Energy Ambitions: A Global Roundtable Discussion
During India Energy Week 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with global energy CEOs, emphasizing India's growth potential and its ambition to be a crucial player in global energy dynamics. The dialogue underscored India's commitment to policy stability and investment opportunities, marking the nation as a reliable energy partner.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top executives from global energy firms at India Energy Week 2026, underscoring India's potential as an emerging giant in the industry.
The discussions highlighted India's robust growth outlook and its readiness to play a pivotal role in shaping global energy trends, underpinned by policy stability and significant investment opportunities.
Attendees, including leaders from TotalEnergies and BP, expressed strong confidence in India's future, praising the government's responsive policy frameworks and the nation's strategic vision to bolster innovation and partnerships across the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Indian Bank Nears Centenary: Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation and Trust
Government Expands Startup Definition to Fuel Innovation Surge
Delhi School Students Showcase Pioneering Innovations at NEEEV Event
Agri-Expo 2026: Bridging Innovation and Application in Agriculture
President Murmu Addresses The Threat of Deepfakes and Innovation in Education