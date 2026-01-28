India's Energy Ambitions: A Global Roundtable Discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top executives from global energy firms at India Energy Week 2026, underscoring India's potential as an emerging giant in the industry.

The discussions highlighted India's robust growth outlook and its readiness to play a pivotal role in shaping global energy trends, underpinned by policy stability and significant investment opportunities.

Attendees, including leaders from TotalEnergies and BP, expressed strong confidence in India's future, praising the government's responsive policy frameworks and the nation's strategic vision to bolster innovation and partnerships across the energy sector.

