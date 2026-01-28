Sports Ministry Bars NSFs from Using Govt, SAI Logos Without Authorisation

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS), Government of India, has issued strict directions to all recognised National Sports Federations (NSFs) to immediately discontinue the unauthorised use of the State Emblem and the logos or insignia of the Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Ministry observed that certain NSFs have been using official government logos and emblems on letterheads, websites, visiting cards and other communication materials, creating a misleading impression that they are a direct part of the Government of India or SAI. Such practices, the Ministry clarified, are unauthorised and in violation of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

MoYAS emphasised that while NSFs are recognised by the Government and may receive financial or other forms of assistance, such recognition does not confer any right to use the State Emblem, Government of India name, or the logos of the Ministry or SAI on official stationery or digital platforms.

The Ministry clarified that NSFs are permitted only to make a textual reference stating that they are recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, without using any official logos or insignia.

As per the directive, Government of India and SAI logos may be used only for event-specific publicity, such as banners, backdrops, advertisements, signage or mementos, strictly in cases where financial assistance has been provided or formal recognition has been extended, and only in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

All NSFs have been directed to immediately remove unauthorised logos from their physical and digital platforms and ensure that their affiliation with the Government of India or SAI is not misrepresented in any manner. The responsibility for compliance rests with the Presidents and Secretaries General of the federations, who have also been instructed to ensure adherence by their State and Union Territory units.

The Ministry has cautioned that any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously and may invite strict action under existing guidelines and applicable laws, including suspension of recognition or stoppage of financial assistance.

The directive reinforces the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and proper use of official emblems, while ensuring that the autonomy of sports federations operates within clearly defined regulatory boundaries.