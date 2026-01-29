Venezuela's New Leadership: A Diplomatic Shift

In a recent Senate hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined a strategic shift in U.S. relations with Venezuela, focusing on diplomatic engagement following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This marks a departure from potential military intervention, as the U.S. finds satisfaction with interim President Delcy Rodriguez's leadership.

Rubio emphasized the return of a respectful dialogue with Venezuela, hoping to reopen the U.S. embassy in Caracas soon. The conversations aim to lessen foreign influence and ensure Venezuela's leadership aligns more closely with U.S. interests, particularly concerning Venezuelan oil management.

However, concerns persist among U.S. lawmakers about the Trump administration's unilateral decisions and the legality of certain strategies, such as the holding and selling of Venezuelan oil. The debate continues on whether Congress should reclaim more influence over military actions abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)