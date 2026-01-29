Urgent Repairs Restore Key North Island Transport Links After Storm Damage

Urgent work is continuing across the North Island to restore and strengthen transport connections following severe storms and flooding that caused widespread damage to state highways, rail corridors and local roads.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says intense rainfall triggered slips, washouts and temporary closures across large parts of the network, leaving some communities isolated.

“Transport infrastructure across the North Island was hit hard by this weather event,” Mr Bishop says. “For people who suddenly found themselves cut off, restoring access has been our absolute priority.”

Crews have been working around the clock to assess damage, clear debris and carry out emergency repairs, with progress now being made across much of the network.

In Northland and Waikato, all state highways are now open, although clean-up work and traffic management remain in place in some areas. Rail freight services were also rapidly restored, with KiwiRail reopening the East Coast Main Trunk line to Tauranga’s port within a day after slips and washouts, ensuring freight could continue moving. The full line south of Tauranga reopened this week following the rebuild of a 50-metre section of track that had been washed away.

In the Coromandel, five sections of state highway were closed at the height of the storm. Four have since reopened, including SH25 between Coromandel town and Kūaotunu, SH2 through Karangahake Gorge, and key sections of SH25. However, SH25 between Whangamatā and Whiritoa remains closed due to a major slip, with reopening currently expected in February.

Significant challenges remain in the Bay of Plenty, particularly on SH2 through the Waioweka Gorge, where around 40 slips have occurred.

“This is one of the most significant closures we’ve seen,” Mr Bishop says. “An estimated thousand truckloads of material still need to be removed. Crews are working seven days a week from both ends of the gorge, with the priority being to safely reopen at least one lane as soon as possible.”

On the East Coast, SH35 has suffered extensive damage, with an estimated 500,000 cubic metres of material brought down in slips and landslides. Guided convoy access has been reinstated on part of the route to restore limited connectivity, but the section between Te Araroa and Pōtaka remains closed due to an extremely large and unstable slip involving nearly 250,000 cubic metres of material.

“This is the most severely damaged section of SH35 and will take the longest to reopen,” Mr Bishop says. “Safety will continue to guide every decision.”

Road users are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, expect delays, and drive with extreme care where routes have reopened under traffic management.

Next steps in recovery

Over the coming weeks, crews will continue clearing slips, repairing damaged road surfaces, stabilising hillsides and closely monitoring high-risk sites as conditions change.

Even where roads are open, single-lane sections, lower speed limits and traffic controls will remain in place, and NZTA will continue to actively monitor the network and respond quickly if further damage occurs.

Building resilience for the future

Mr Bishop says the response highlights the importance of continued investment in transport resilience.

“Recent resilience upgrades, including work at Mangamuka Gorge and the Brynderwyn Hills, performed well through this event,” he says. “Projects underway following Cyclone Gabrielle — including upgrades on SH35 and replacement of the Hikuwai Bridge — have also held up strongly.”

“These outcomes show that while we can’t prevent storms, we can build a transport system that recovers faster and keeps communities connected.”

People are encouraged to check travel updates before heading out, follow NZTA guidance, and allow extra time while recovery work continues.