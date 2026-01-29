Left Menu

$950k RIF Loan Backs Māori Trust’s Shift to High-Value Dairy Farming

Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson says the loan will help modernise the trust’s farming operation and drive regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 11:48 IST
$950k RIF Loan Backs Māori Trust’s Shift to High-Value Dairy Farming
Beyond benefits for landowners, the project is expected to deliver wider economic gains, with the trust engaging local contractors and suppliers during construction and expansion. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A Māori trust near Hāwera is set to significantly lift farm productivity and create new jobs after securing a $950,000 loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to upgrade critical on-farm infrastructure.

The investment will enable the Omuturangi 6E & 7A Ahu Whenua Trust to transition from passive land leasing to active, owner-led dairy farming, unlocking stronger commercial returns and long-term opportunities for its owners.

Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson says the loan will help modernise the trust’s farming operation and drive regional economic growth.

“The loan will support essential infrastructure upgrades that allow the trust to increase milking capacity, lift stock numbers and boost milk production and profitability by up to 25 per cent,” Mr Patterson says.

The trust administers 84 hectares of whenua Māori on behalf of 290 owners and will contribute an additional $120,000 to the project. A new dairy shed will replace ageing facilities that had reached the end of their economic life — without the upgrade, the land would have reverted to lower-value livestock grazing.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says the project supports long-term aspirations for self-determination and skills development.

“In the longer term, the trust aims to self-govern and manage its whenua Māori more profitably, while using the farm to train its people in commercial farming,” Mr Potaka says.

Beyond benefits for landowners, the project is expected to deliver wider economic gains, with the trust engaging local contractors and suppliers during construction and expansion.

“This investment will have flow-on benefits for the wider community,” Mr Patterson says. “It’s about strengthening regional economies while supporting Māori landowners to realise the full potential of their land.”

Mr Potaka says the loan is a clear example of the RIF’s role in supporting Māori economic development where traditional finance options are limited.

“This investment provides capital that could not be secured elsewhere and supports sustainable regional growth and employment,” he says.

Construction is expected to begin shortly, with the new dairy shed operational later this year.

Other Māori land trusts and regional enterprises are encouraged to explore RIF opportunities to unlock productivity, build capability and drive long-term economic resilience.

 

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026